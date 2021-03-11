The Plains - Holly Jean Kasler, 40, of The Plains died Sunday, March 7, 2021, at Nationwide Children's Hospital, Columbus. Born Feb. 16, 1981, she is the daughter of Alice Oliver Bailey and Ken Bailey of The Plains.
A 2000 graduate of Athens High School, she was employed at Ohio University WOUB Radio as an office assistant. She enjoyed watching cooking shows, country music, shopping on QVC, and the "idea" of crafts.
Besides her parents she is survived by a sister, Cassie (Robert) Dearth of Portsmouth, RI; three brothers, Brandon (Anna) Kasler of Nashville, TN, Owen Bailey and his fiancé Chloe of Athens and Ethan Bailey of Athens; several aunts, uncles and cousins including a special cousin, Tara Lee of Clover, SC.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Harland and Bonnie Kasler.
A funeral service will be conducted Friday at 11 a.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens with Rev. Paul Risler officiating. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville. Friends may call Thursday 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Holly Kasler
