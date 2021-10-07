Albany - Horace Turner, 88, Albany, passed away Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at his residence.
Born March 5, 1933, in Cleveland, the son of the late Herman and Laura Williams Turner, he was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War and he retired from the GM Motor Company.
He is survived by a daughter Laura (George) Nowicki of Albany; sons, Randy Galloway and Gary Farmer of Georgia, and five grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded by his wife Nancy Carpenter Turner; a son, Robert Turner, and six siblings.
Services will be held at Carlson Funeral Homes, Medina, Ohio. You may sign his register book at www.carlsonfuneralhomes.com
Local arrangements were by Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home. Horace Turner
