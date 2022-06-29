Zanesville - Howard “Sam” Patterson, 80 of Zanesville, passed away unexpectedly on June 28, 2022 at his residence.
He was born on February 25, 1942, in Zanesville, Ohio, son of the late Howard Owen Patterson and Jean Porter. He worked at Ballas Egg for 20 years where he retired in 2016. He was a member of the Elks in Athens, Ohio. In his spare time, Sam loved spending time with his grandchildren, traveling to all their sporting events and activities. Sam also loved his family gatherings and reunions.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy (Miller) Patterson; son, Chris (Michelle) Patterson; daughters, Tammy Pack, Trina (Jeff) Kaiser, Connie (Kurtis) Patterson, Charity (Aaron) Patterson; brother, Carroll (Patty) Patterson; step-children, Wendi Miller, Gary (Stephanie) Young, Wayne Young, Donald (Tammy) Jeffers, Donna Powell, Diane (Orland) Saylor; several grandchildren and step-grandchildren; several great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his previous wife, Dorothy Patterson; son, Tim Patterson; father-in-law, Dan Miller; mother-in-law, Fern (self) Miller; daughter-in-law, Sondra Young; and son-in-law, Dean Powell.
Calling hours will be held on June 30, 2022 from 4:00 PM -7:00 PM at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home. Services will be held on Friday July 1, 2022 at 9:00 AM at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home with Chuck Norris officiating. Burial will follow services at Poplar Forks Cemetery.
DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
