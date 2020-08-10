Hoy Seckinger

THE PLAINS – Hoy J Seckinger, 87, of The Plains, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital in Athens. He was born Aug. 16, 1932, in Jacksonville, Ohio, son of the late Hoy John and Garnet (Reed) Seckinger. Hoy was married for 69 years to Shirley K. (Heiser) Seckinger, who survives.
He retired from Berne Union School District, Sugar Grove, Ohio, as their Superintendent, was a United States Air Force Veteran and a member of the Masonic Lodge in Nelsonville.
Hoy is survived by his sons, Hoy Jon (Susan) Seckinger of Athens and Mark (Kathy) Seckinger of Logan; and grandchildren, Holly Seckinger of Athens, and Hoy Jonathan (Jenn) Seckinger of Tipp City.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Donna Faye McClellan.
No services will be held. Arrangements are by Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Hoy J Seckinger to the Hoy J and Shirley K. Seckinger Scholarship Fund with the Ohio University Foundation, P.O. Box 869, Athens, Ohio 45701 or to HAPCAP, 3 Cardaras Drive, P.O. Box 220, Glouster, Ohio 45732.
Please sign his online guestbook at www.cardaras.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.