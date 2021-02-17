Hunter Cline

TUPPERS PLAINS – Hunter Allen Cline, 19, of Tuppers Plains, OH, died Feb. 15, 2021, at his residence surrounded by loving family.
Hunter was born Jan. 10, 2002 in Zanesville, OH and was the son of David William Pinkerton of Vincent, OH and Michelle Lea Cline of Tuppers Plains.
Hunter was a senior at Eastern Local High School. He enjoyed gaming and watching videos on YouTube and he loved his cats. He attended St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Tuppers Plains.
In addition to his parents, Hunter is survived by his sister, MacKenzie Cline of Virginia Beach, VA; brother, Tyler Pinkerton of Seattle, WA; sister, Brianna Andrade-Diaz of Virginia Beach, VA; grandmother, Rose Cline of Belpre; grandfather, Floyd Cline of Parkersburg; step-grandmothers, Betty Kelley of Parkersburg and Carol Pinkerton of Bartlett, OH; aunts, Lisa Hatcher (Joe) of Belpre, Kelly Petry of Zanesville, Crystal Hagen (Jay) of Zanesville; uncles, David Lucas of Ripley, WV; cousins, Lisa Marks, KLM Marks and Haley Hatcher; godfather, Lee Bundy.
Hunter was preceded in death by his great grandparents, Oscar and Mary Lucas; and an uncle Gary Cline.
Flowers can be sent to funeral home, or donations to Humane Society of the Ohio Valley, 90 Mt. Tom Rd., Marietta, Ohio 45750.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at the Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre, with Pastor Mark Brookins officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com
