GLOUSTER – Icy M. Barrett, 92, of Glouster, passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 at the Hickory Creek Nursing Home in The Plains. She was born Nov. 30, 1928 in Vinton County. She was the daughter of the late Ben and Josephine Shifflet Napper. Icy enjoyed spending time with her family and cooking for them.
She is survived by two daughters, Karen (David) Rankin of Glouster and Linda (Ronnie Wright) Hartley of Hollister; one son, Joe (Lori) Barrett of Lancaster; grandchildren, Patricia (Mike) Lunsford of Millfield, Mary (Harry) Hale of Jacksonville, David (Beckie) Rankin of Glouster, Melissa (Jon) Plant of Corning, Curt (Becky) Handa of Glouster, and Larry (Megan) Barrett Jr. of Logan; great-grandchildren, Michael (Toni Ruffner) Lunsford, Gabrielle Rankin, Kristen Boudinot, Amber Lowry, Katie (Mike Foit) Lowry, Brynn Barrett, Brycen Barrett, Hallie Davis, Marley Handa, William Handa, Brandon (Jamie) Layton and Kenny Person; and nine great-great-grandchildren.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, John H. Barrett; two sons, Larry Barrett and Johnny Barrett; a grandson, Matthew Handa; two great-granddaughters, Kalista and Kelsey Lunsford; and nine sisters and two brothers.
Family will receive friends on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. Masks and social distancing are required while attending the services. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
