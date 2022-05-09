Shade - Ida Mae Ferrell, 86, of Shade passed from this life on May 4, 2022 at Arbors of Pomeroy.
Born June 17, 1935 in Williamson, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Jeff and Evelyn Crum Varney.
She was a homemaker and mother in West Virginia until moving to Norwalk, Ohio with her husband the late Cleatus Lee Ferrell and son Cleatus Lee Ferrell, Jr. after which she was employed at Norwalk Furniture until she retired and then her and Cleatus moved to Athens for their golden years. She was kind, tender hearted and loved everyone.
She is survived by her son, Cleatus Lee Ferrell, Jr.; a granddaughter, Kristen Ferrell; two great granddaughters, Joey Mae Phillips and Haley Jean Phillips.
Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Vada, Iva, Euna; and a brother, Dewey.
Services will be Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home with Rev Malcolm Grueser officiating. Burial will be in Zion Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home Wednesday from 11:00 AM until the time of the service. You may send a message of sympathy to the family or view a video tribute at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com. Ida Ferrell
To plant a tree in memory of Ida Ferrell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
