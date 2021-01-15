THE PLAINS – Iona “Onie” M. Shields, 87, of The Plains, died peacefully, Tuesday evening, Jan. 12, 2021 at her home.
Born May 7, 1933 in Chauncey, she was the daughter of the late Alva and Viola LeMaster Platt.
She formerly worked in various area retail stores including Belks, Hall Mark, and JC Penney.
She is survived by four children, Karen Stout, Mark (Karen) Shields, Laura Shields, Kathryn (Steve) Bolin; six grandchildren, Jeff, Nicholas, Matthew, Nathan, Staci, Ken; a great granddaughter, Emalynn; a brother, Dean Platt; a sister-in-law, Martha Platt; and several, nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Shields; four siblings, Wilda Sauters, Lloyd, Don, and Larry Platt.
Public calling hours will be Sunday from 1-3 p.m. at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home. Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family at Alexander Cemetery with Rev Dave Roach officiating. COVID precautions will be observed. In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or stjude.org. You may send the family a message of sympathy or sign the online guestbook at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
