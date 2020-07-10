Irene Bish

SMETHPORT – Irene K. “Renie” Bish, 89, formerly of Chestnut Street in Mt. Jewett, died July 8, 2020 at Sena Kean Manor in Smethport.
Born March 8, 1931 in Kane, She was the daughter of J. Walter and Natalie Kempf Carlson. On July 21, 1979 she married John F. “Jack” Bish, who predeceased her on April 24, 2020.
Renie was a graduate of Temple University (1953), majoring in chemistry and mathematics, and Kane High School (1949) where she was a member of the honor society and editor of the yearbook. She also studied Early Childhood Education in her later years at Ohio University and was a preschool teacher in Athens, Ohio while later serving on the board of the local Lutheran Church Preschool.
A retiree of Hamlin Bank, Renie loved traveling with her husband Jack across the United States to visit friends, relatives, and tour National Parks and, for a period of time in the 1990’s, devotedly attending Buffalo Bills games in Orchard Park with Jack and at the four appearances in the Super Bowl.
Renie was passionate about helping others through volunteering, as a Girl Scout leader, Sunday School teacher, board member of various organizations, Town Welcome organizations, Meals on Wheels, and churches in the many towns she lived in throughout Washington, Oregon, West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. She was a member at St. Matthews Lutheran Church, the Mt. Jewett Senior Center and both the local and international camping club.
Most of all, she found great joy and satisfaction spending time with her family, receiving all of the love that she felt from her husband, children, and grandchildren.
Surviving are a son, Scott (Kelly) Elisar of Bexley, Ohio; a stepson, Richard (Debbie) Bish of Kane; daughter, Katherine (Kevin Carson) Elisar of Roseburg, Ore.; stepdaughters, Jacalyn (Bob) Cooney of Smethport, Kathy Haggard of Cabot; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren also survive, as do many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by a step-daughter, Laura Andrusis; a grandson, John Haggard; her three brothers, Walter, Jay, and Richard Carlson; and her sister, Eugenia Thompson.
A graveside service and burial will be held privately at Mt. Tabor Cemetery in Kane with the Rev. David Pflieger, Chaplin of the Lutheran Home at Kane, presiding.
If so inclined, contributions in Renie’s memory can be made to the Girl Scouts of Western Pennsylvania, 503 Martindale Street, Suite 500, Pittsburgh, PA 15212.
The family would like to thank Gerri Alexis for her loving and compassionate care for Renie and her work with helping Jack care for Renie at home, as well as the dedicated staff at Sena Kean for watching over Renie with love, care, and compassion during her time there.
The Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home, Inc. in Kane has care of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ronaldmcdonaldfuneralhome.com.
