The Plains - Irene Eleanor Rinehart, age 89, of The Plains Ohio, passed away peacefully August 5th, 2022. Eleanor was born July 17th, 1933 in Vinton County Ohio, and graduated from Albany High School in 1951. She was preceded in death by; her father Charles Oscar Gibson, her mother Grace Estella Gibson, her first husband Dorrise Eldon VanDyke, second husband Glenn D. Rinehart, her son Randall Dorrise VanDyke, a brother Morris Gibson, and two sisters; Dorcus Meeks and Betty Adkins.
Eleanor is survived by one son Mark Eldon VanDyke (Jenny) of The Plains. Eleanor also has five grandchildren: Ashley (Jeremy) Farley of Jackson, Amy (VanDyke) Losey, Angie Heightland, David (Debra) Heightland all of The Plains Ohio, and Derrick VanDyke (Maria) of Bulger PA, multiple step grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Following the death of her first husband Dorrise VanDyke, Eleanor was employed at the A&P Company, a telephone operator, and finished her career as a cook for Morrison Elementary School. Eleanor is a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, and United Methodist Church.
Eleanor enjoyed traveling with Glenn with many trips, including Alaska, Hawaii, China, England, France, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Mexico, Canada, Morocco, Portugal, Spain, including four cruises, and was able to travel to 48 of the 50 U.S. states. Eleanor loved playing Euchre in her "Final Friday Euchre" group and enjoying dining with the company of the "Single Ladies" group. Her smile and love of family and friends will be missed.
Services will be held at 1PM on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home with David Roach officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday from 12PM until the time of service. Burial will be at the Alexander Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to The Plains United Methodist Church, 3 N. Plains Rd., The Plains, OH 45780. Friends and family are welcomed to leave a private message of sympathy or sign the online guestbook at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com. Irene Eleanor Rinehart
