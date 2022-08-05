Irene Eleanor Rinehart

The Plains - Irene Eleanor Rinehart, age 89, of The Plains Ohio, passed away peacefully August 5th, 2022. Eleanor was born July 17th, 1933 in Vinton County Ohio, and graduated from Albany High School in 1951. She was preceded in death by; her father Charles Oscar Gibson, her mother Grace Estella Gibson, her first husband Dorrise Eldon VanDyke, second husband Glenn D. Rinehart, her son Randall Dorrise VanDyke, a brother Morris Gibson, and two sisters; Dorcus Meeks and Betty Adkins.

