Guysville - Irene M. Lucas, 85, of Guysville, OH passed away Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at O'Bleness Hospital in Athens, OH.
She was born April 17, 1936, in Guysville, OH, daughter of the late Rev. Lewis and Elsie Tabler Butcher. She was a member of the Haga Mission Church.
Irene is survived by her husband, Billie Lucas; son, Phillip and Elizabeth Lucas; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren and a brother, John and Anita Butcher.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Keith Lucas and Ricky Ray Lucas; three sisters and five brothers.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Haga Mission Church with Stan West officiating. Burial will follow in the Haga Ridge Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at the church Wednesday from noon until 2 p.m.
Arrangements have been entrusted to White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, OH.
You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.whiteschwarzelfh.com Irene Lucas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.