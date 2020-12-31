ATHENS – Irene Agnes Strankowska Guy, 92, of Athens, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Dec. 30, 2020 at The Laurels, Athens, OH.

Arrangements are by Warren-Brown Funeral Home in Nelsonville. Please go to the funeral home website to see the complete obituary.

Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net.

To plant a tree in memory of Irene Guy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

