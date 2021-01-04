ATHENS – Irene Agnes Strankowska Guy, 92, of Athens, Passed a way peacefully on Dec., 30 at The Laurels of Athens. Born Jan. 11, 1928, in Koscierzyna, Gdansk, Poland, to the late Joseph and Rozalia Strankowski.
Growing up in Poland she experienced the invasion by the Nazis during World War II. The family’s devotion and trust in God gave her strength, which she demonstrated throughout her entire life. Irene touched many people by her great faith and kindness.
Irene arrived in the United States in 1959 where she met and married her late husband of 48 years, Andrew Jacob Guy Jr., and resided in Millfield, OH. She was an amazing cook and especially loved baking. No one ever left her table hungry. A proud moment for Irene and her family was when she became a naturalized United States citizen.
She is survived by her three loving daughters, Christina Gibbons (Richard) of Millfield, OH; Romona Compton (Michael) of Howard, OH; and Cecilia Carlen (Jeffrey) of Bradenton, FL; two grandchildren, Sarah Mae Gibbons (Max) of Weymouth, MA; Andrew Gibbons of Alameda, CA; one great-grandchild, Liam Zirker of Weymouth.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Henriyka Sarnowska, Maria Rogalewska, and one brother, Henryk Strankowski all of Poland.
For many years Irene was a faithful member of St. Mary of the Hills Catholic Church, Buchtel, OH. She enjoyed going to the Athens County Senior Center, where she played cards, volleyball, and socialized with friends. She was a proud mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Sharing in the lives of her grandchildren brought her great joy. Her love of life, family and others was evident to all who knew her.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Saint Mary of the Hills Catholic Church, 75 Stewart St. Athens, Ohio 45701 (#740-592-2711) or United Seniors of Athens County, 701 East State St. Suite 101, Athens, Ohio 45701 (#740-594-3535).
A walk through viewing will be held from 9-10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home Nelsonville, OH.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 at Saint Mary of the Hills Catholic Church, Nelsonville, OH. Burial will be in St. Patrick Cemetery in Buchtel, OH. Masks and social distancing are required to attend.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net.
