FLEMING – Irving “Jack” Honesty, 85, of Fleming, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Joy, Ohio to the late Ohlen and Gladys Male Honesty. He retired from Elkin Metals in Marietta. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Gladys Flowers Honesty of the home and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Orland and three sisters, Majil Jenkins, Imogene Striblin and Venita Waters.
A private family visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 from 11 a.m. to noon at the Stone-Matheney Funeral Home in Chesterhill with a Graveside service following at 12:30 p.m. at the Mt. Hermon Cemetery near Amesville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.matheneyfh.com.
