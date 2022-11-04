Iva Rowley

Athens - Iva Jackson-Rowley passed away November 1, 2022, at home surrounded by her family.
She was the daughter of the late Troy and Marilyn Hyatt. Iva was a 1982 graduate of Alexander High School, after
which she joined the United States Army where she met her forever friend William Mayer (Chooch).
After the Army Iva served as an Ohio Peace Officer and then a bus driver. In 2012, Iva married her soul
mate George C. Rowley, Jr. She was a loving wife, mother, an exceptional Aunt and a great friend to
many.
Iva was proceeded in death by her husband George C. Rowley, Jr, in 2012, her parents Troy and
Marilyn Hyatt formerly of Albany and daughter Ashley L. McAfee formerly of Peebles, Ohio.
She is survived by a very special niece and nephew Leslie and Derek Young of Athens, her Granddaughters
Holly Workman of Albany and Hayleigh Rowley of Athens, her sisters Christina Dexter of Nelsonville,
Sheila (Jeff) Dicken of Minerva, Shelley (Brent) Nicholson of Albany, Sarena (Dave) Hope of Albany, and a brother Bill (Jana) Hyatt of Albany. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and many friends.
Services will be held Monday at 1 P.M. at Bigony -Jordan Funeral Home in Albany, Ohio with Pastor
B. Blankenship and Rev. D.Brooks officiating. Visitation is Monday 11 to 1P.M. time of service. Military services will be held, by Albany VFW Post 98 and KT Crossen Post 21.
