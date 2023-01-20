Albany - Iva M. Stack, 93, Albany, passed away Wednesday January 18, 2023, at her residence, surrounded by her family.
Born February 3, 1930, in Oak Hill, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Ruth Cherrington Crabtree. She was a cosmetologist and homemaker, and a member of Vinton Township Garden Club and the Albany Methodist Church.
Iva is survived by children Patricia (Bill Sr.) Butterworth of Albany, James (JoAnn)
Stack of Albany, Barbara (Jimmy) Carter of Columbus, Alan (Robin) Stack of New Marshfield,
Robert (Pennie) Stack of Albany, Janet Stack of Albany, Margaret Stack (Jeff Collins) of Athens, Lisa Stack Coe of Albany, Dale (Mary) Stack of McArthur, and Sandy (Mike) Roberge of Wilkesville; 21 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband James "Frog" Stack,
a grandson Christopher Nathan Coe, sister Ida Crabtree Jarvis, and brother Kenneth Crabtree.
Services will be Friday January 27, 2023, at 1:00 P.M. at the Church On The Hill, 1861 Mill Street, Albany, Ohio 45710. Pastors Steve Sparling and Dr. Walt Goble officiating. Burial will be in Athens Memorial Gardens. Visitation is Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home. A meal at the Church On The Hill will follow burial.
