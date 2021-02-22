NELSONVILLE – Ivan Pullin of Nelsonville, passed away early Tuesday morning, Feb. 16, 2021, at the Laurels of Athens. Born Feb. 15, 1926 in Akron, OH. He was the son of the late Ivan Seymore and Golda Bell Pullin and was married to Wilma Scarborough Pullin.
Ivan graduated from the Point Pleasant, WV High School. In 1949, Ivan experienced a life changing conversion of which he shared with everyone he met. Shortly after, he was inducted into the United States Army, serving his time in occupied Germany. During this time, he felt a strong calling into the ministry. After serving his country, Ivan enrolled in the Apostolic Bible College in Tulsa, OK where he received a BA in Theology. Upon graduation, he married Wilma Scarborough and together they ministered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.
In 1959, they received Pastorate of the Nelsonville United Pentecostal Church, now called the Cornerstone United Pentecostal Church, where he pastored for forty years. His dream and vision was fulfilled in 1997 when a new church building was erected.
Ivan is survived by his wife, Wilma Scarborough Pullin of 65 years; four sons, Tim (Sheila) Pullin of Forney, TX, Tom Pullin of Richardson, TX, Steve (Kendra) Pullin of Rockwell, TX, Dan (Sheri) Pullin of Hanson, KY; two daughters, Pat (Lew) Dunnells of Buchtel, OH, Darlene (Dale) Cecil of Nelsonville, OH; eleven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a sister, Doris Henry of Point Pleasant, WV and a niece and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Emogene Smith.
The family’s thanks goes out to all the wonderful staff at The Laurels of Athens who gave so much to keep him comfortable.
Calling hours will be at the Cornerstone United Pentecostal Church, 785 Jackson Street, Nelsonville Friday, Feb. 26, 5-7 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to noon. Family will then go to the graveside. These abbreviated arrangements are due to COVID. Arrangements are by Warren-Brown Funeral Home in Nelsonville.
In lieu of flowers, follow Ivan’s example by telling others about the love of God and the change He can make in a life.
Masks are highly recommended.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net.
