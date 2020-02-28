ATHENS – Jack L. Beverage, 89, of Delaware, formerly of Athens, died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at his home.
Born May 25, 1939 in Athens, he was the son of the late Jack and Mabel Drake Beverage.
He was an Athens High School graduate and a US Army Veteran.
He is survived by a daughter, Debbie (Doug Welch) Dorsey of Delaware; two granddaughters, Nicole and Alyssa Dorsey both of Delaware; two sisters, Betty (William) Omen of Athens, Vicki (Gary) Storer of The Plains; a brother, Bob (Sue) Beverage of Albany; a niece, Kristin Miller and her son Jackson Miller both of Athens; and a nephew, Kevin Omen of Athens.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Roma Beverage.
Services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Hughes Moquin Funeral Home. Burial will be in Athens Memory Gardens where Military Services will be conducted by Athens American Legion Post 21 and Albany VFW Post 9893. Friends may call at the funeral home Wednesday one hour prior to the service. Friends and family may sign the online guestbook at our website www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.