GLOUSTER – Jack O. Cain, 71, of Glouster passed away on Tuesday April 14, 2020 at the O.S.U. Wexner Medical Center, Columbus.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Glouster Cemetery where there will be a military service conducted by the Combined Color Guard Unit. Arrangements are by the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville.

To plant a tree in memory of Jack Cain as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Load comments