GLOUSTER — Jack O. Cain, 71, of Glouster passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at the O.S.U. Wexner Medical Center, Columbus. Born July 14, 1948, he was the son of the late Ralph and Ida Thornton Cain. He was an Army Vietnam Veteran and formerly drove for the Pepsi Co. in Athens.
He is survived by a son, Eric Cain of Glouster; three grandchildren; and a sister, Carol (Bruce) Brunton of Glouster.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Carrie Ann Cain; a brother, Chuck Cain; and two sisters, Christine Sikorski and Susie Cain.
A military graveside service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
