GLOUSTER – Jack L. Clark, age 70, of Glouster died late Saturday evening, March 14, 2020 at his home. Born May 25, 1949 in Athens, he is the son of Lillian Murphy Clark of Athens and the late Jack Clark.
A 1967 graduate of Athens High School, he attended Potomac State University. He served for 24 years in the U.S. Navy where retired as Senior Chief Petty Officer. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and the Persian Gulf War. He was a Navy recruiter in Athens and Columbus. After his service in the Navy, he worked at Ohio University as Facility Manager in Stocker Center. He and his wife also operated Jack the Barbecue Man catering.
He enjoyed fishing with the Military Angler Association, Texas Hold’em Poker, sports, especially baseball and the Detroit Tigers and Cincinnati Reds.
Jack is survived by his mother, Lillian Clark of Athens; his wife of 24 years, Joanna “Jody” Grubb Clark; two daughters, Shannon Clark of Glouster and Kala Clark of West Lake Village, CA; step children, Kerry (Darin) Starr of Columbus, Brian (Rachel) Dunphy of Blacklick and Matthew Dunphy of Gallaway; six step grandchildren, Tyler Davis, Troy Bradberry, Trent Bardberry, Jayce Dunphy, Jaxon Dunphy and Emory Dunphy; two step great-grandchildren, Blaine Davis and Beckett Davis; a sister, Debora (Larry) Gibson of Athens; nieces and nephews, Mindy Bell, Mark Gibson, Greg Gibson and Valerie Mathis; and his mother-in-law, Norma Grubb..
He is preceded in death by his father, Jack Clark.
A private memorial service will take place at the convenience of the family with Pastor Mark Mitera officiating at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home. A public service will be announced at a later date with entombment at Athens Memory Gardens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
