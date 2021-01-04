GLOUSTER – Jack C. Cook, 97, of Glouster passed away Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 at Mount Carmel, Grove City. Born Aug. 4, 1923 in Murray City, he was the son of the late Clarence and Ethel Cook. He was a World War II Army Veteran and Purple Heart recipient serving in the European Theatre. He was a life member of the Jacksonville V.F.W. and life member of the Murray City American Legion.
He is survived by a daughter, Barbara A. (John) Bartlett of Grove City; grandchildren, Serge (Trisha) Devine, Cris (Ellen) Devine, and Craig, Shane, and Jeremy Cook ; great grandchildren, Kolton (Karlie) Devine, Kile, Holden, and Hannah Devine; a sister-in-law, Dee Cook of Murray City; several nieces and nephews; and a dear friend whom he thought of as family, Paul McLaughlin.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Greg Cook; brothers, Robert and Don Cook; and a sister, Lucille VanCuren.
Due to COVID-19, all services will be private. Contributions can be made to the Kobacker House, 800 McConnell Dr. Columbus, Ohio 43214. Arrangements are entrusted to Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
