Jack Cornell

Jack A. Cornell, age 80, of Athens died Friday afternoon, Jan. 31, 2020 at Tranquility Hospice, Kennesaw Mountain, GA. Born April 8, 1939 in London, Ohio, he was the son of the late Charles and Agnes Browning Cornell. He was raised by his grandparents Arthur and Clara Blakeman Cornell.
A graduate of London High School and Ohio University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education. He retired as an English teacher from Alexander High School after 29 years of service. He and his family developed Beechwood Estates near Athens.
He was a member of Richland United Methodist Church and the Athens Lions Club. He enjoyed fishing (organized the first fishing club at Alexander High School), reading, playing poker and spending time with his family. He was known for his kind, engaging personality and his ability to tell colorful stories of his life. He was an artist, a writer, a builder and a woodworker. He also directed many of the student class plays at Alexander.
Jack is survived by his wife of 57 years, Marcia Gordin Cornell; his son, Scott Eric Cornell and his partner, Betsy Wertzberger Khuri of Woodstock, GA; four grandchildren, Blake Alexander Cornell, Alexander Suhail Khuri, Madeline Maha Khuri and Olivia Lizbeth Khuri; a sister, Karen Cornell Graves of London; two nieces, Kristi Dawn Gordin of New Bern, NC and Julie Gordin Ellerbee of Atlanta, Ga.; two nephews, Matthew (Jhanish) Cornell of Tallahassee, FL. and Jesse (Lauren) Cornell of Cocoa Beach, FL; a great-niece, Kristin Ellerbee; and two great-nephews, Garrett (Analiez) Ellerbee and McLain Ellerbee. He was preceded in death by brother, Ronald Cornell; and nephew, Paul Cornell.
Funeral service will be conducted Saturday, Feb. 8, at 3 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens, with Pastor Lyndsey Stearns officiating. Burial will be in Athens Memory Gardens. Friends may call Saturday at 1 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alexander Future Foundations, P.O. Box 204, Albany, OH 45710. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
