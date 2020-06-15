THE PLAINS – Jack E. Wilson, 80, of The Plains, peacefully passed away Friday evening, June 12, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Born Oct. 6, 1939 near the Salem Community (Athens County), he was the son of the late Herbert and Dorothy Montgomery Wilson.
Jack was a 1958 graduate of The Plains High School, where he lettered in football, basketball and baseball. He retired after over 45 years of service as a machinist from Athens Mold and Machine, formerly Abex Corp. After retirement, he was employed as a salesman with Danny’s United Construction Co.
He was a lifelong resident of The Plains area and member of The Plains Church of the Nazarene. With Jack, family always came first, his children and grandchildren could always count on him to be there cheering them on in whatever activity or sport they were participating. He was an avid fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Reds. Jack also enjoyed listening to classic country and bluegrass music as well as spending his time outdoors caring for his beautiful flowers, bird watching, gardening and hunting.
Jack is survived by three daughters, Becky Savage of The Plains, Michelle (David) Miller of Athens, and Amy (Chad) Pinkelman of San Diego, CA; a son, Jack B. Wilson of The Plains; seven grandchildren, Ryan (Amber) Cook, Chris (Brittany) Wilson, Marley Wilson, Isaac, Ian and Iden Miller and Connor Pinkelman; six great-grandchildren, Kailey, Brody, Anna, and Kasin Cook, and Grey and Maggie Wilson; two sisters, Marilyn Sparks of Logan and Wyona Wilson of The Plains; four brothers, Bill (Wanda) Wilson of Nelsonville, David (Ruth) Wilson of The Plains, Merrit Wilson of The Plains, Paul (Donna) Wilson of The Plains; mother of his children, Carol Wilson of The Plains; and his beloved cat, Gypsy; also surviving are several nieces, nephews, and their families.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Wanda Jayjohn; and brother, Richard Wilson.
A graveside service will be held Friday, June 19, at 10 a.m. at Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville with Pastor Denver Dodrill officiating. Jack requests that everyone attending the service dress casually. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence, or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
