STOCKPORT – Jack E. Horner, 73, of Stockport, passed away at the Grant Medical Center in Columbus on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. He was born on May 28, 1947 in Stockport, OH to the late Dallas Horner and Erma Ruth Riley Horner. He retired after 40 plus years from the AEP Muskingum River Power Plant. He served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam Era and was a member of the Stockport Church of Christ.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Linda Johnson Horner of the home; three daughters, Amy Konkler of Stockport, Angie (Jeremy) Hayes of Albany and Ashley (Mark) Clausing of Archbold; three brothers, Larry Horner of Pennsville, Jerry Horner of Stockport, Dale Horner of Malta, Bob Horner of McConnelsville and Kenny Horner of Reynoldsburg; four sisters, Ruth Sprecher of Munster IN, Susan Edwards of New York, Bonnie Harris of Etna and Polly Horner of Stockport; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
He is preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Helen Horner and Mary Jean Soto; and a brother, Dick Edwards.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, Jan 26, 2021 from 11 a.m. to noon at the Matheney Funeral Home in McConnelsville with a funeral following at noon. Burial will be in the Stockport Cemetery. To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.matheneyfh.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.