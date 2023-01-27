Englewood FL - Jack Lee Goodfellow, 86, passed away on December 4, 2022 in Englewood, FL where he resided in 2013 from Lake Erie, OH. Jack was born November 16, 1936 in Athens, OH to the late James and Bertha Lucas Goodfellow. He was a 1956 graduate from Rome Canaan High School, Stewart, OH. Jack worked at General Motors Corporation in Mansfield, OH from 1958 until he retired in 1992 after 34 years of loyal service. He was hardworking and would lend a hand to anyone who needed it. He loved boating and fishing in both Lake Erie and in the Gulf. He loved gatherings and outings. He loved to play cards (Euchre). He loved watching TV shows/movies, going out to eat, cassino visits, and loved listening to old time music (i.e., Frankie Valli songs). He always had a great sense of humor. Jack always had his sweet Maltese dog, Muf by his side.
Surviving family members include his four biological children, James Keith Goodfellow (Chris), Kenneth Ray Goodfellow, Teresa Marie Patterson, and Kevin Lee Goodfellow (Linda), plus his numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his younger brother, Monty Goodfellow (Missy), his sister-in-law, Ruth Goodfellow, and nieces and nephews. Jack was predeceased in death by his older brother, Kenneth James Goodfellow.
Our father’s wishes are that his remains be scattered into the ocean. Peace be with you Father.
Jack Lee Goodfellow
To plant a tree in memory of Jack Goodfellow as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.