The Plains - Jack Eugene McBride, age 89, of The Plains, passed away after a lengthy illness at Hickory Creek Nursing Center, The Plains, on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. He was the son of the late Earl and Sylvia Boyer McBride. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean Conflict.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Janet Stalnaker McBride; and his beloved brother, Garry McBride.
Jack is survived by his wife of thirteen years, Mary Lee Hardy Michael; his son, Gregory (David Griffith) McBride of Springfield; two stepdaughters, Debby (Andy) Nisley of Parkersburg, WV and Jean Michael Sebring of The Plains; a stepson, Jim (Mary Ann) Michael of Athens; three step-granddaughters, Andrea (Steve) Schumacher, Katie (Eric) Ritchie and Mary Nicole Sebring; seven-step great-grandsons, Alex, Sam, Landon, Dominic, Easton, Krister, and Luka; and a stepbrother, Robert "Pat" Patterson;
Visitation will be Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Rev. David Roach will be officiating. Burial will be in New Marshfield Cemetery where Military Rites will be conducted by K.T. Crossen Post 21 American Legion and VFW Post 9893 Honor Guards.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Plains United Methodist Church, attn: Food Pantry, 3 N. Plains Rd., The Plains, OH 45780. Please share a memory, a note of condolence of sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Jack McBride
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.