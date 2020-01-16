AMESVILLE — Jack D. McNally, 67, of Belpre, formerly of Amesville, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at the Arcadia Nursing Home in Coolville.
He was born on Jan. 25, 1952 in Athens to the late Everett and Evelyn Holdcroft McNally.
He was a truck driver for Merchants 5 Star in Marietta and had also worked many years for Ames Township. He was a member of Fairview Holiness Church in Bishopville and the Amesville Volunteer Fire Dept.
He is survived by four sons, Charles McNally of Amesville, Chris McNally of Columbus, David McNally of Guysville and Larry McNally of Amesville; a daughter, Billie Jackson of Guysville; a brother, Ronald McNally of Amesville; sister, Naomi McNally of Amesville; 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sandy Skinner McNally; and a sister, Katharine Gould. A caring cremation is taking place per Jack’s wishes. To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.matheneyfh.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.