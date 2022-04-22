Nelsonville - Andrew Jackson "Jack" Monk, 82, of Nelsonville, passed away on Friday, April 15, 2022, at his home. Jack was born January 27, 1940, in Nelsonville, the son of the late Jack Lloyd and Mary Lucille (Warren) Monk. He was married for 59 years to the late Patricia (Figgins) Monk.
Jack was the Valedictorian of the Nelsonville High School class of 1958. He was a retired letter carrier for the United States Postal Service in Nelsonville. He also enjoyed helping out his father and son at Monk Heating & Cooling.
Jack is survived by his daughters, Amy Jo (Jeffrey) Saving of Logan and Angela Jane Monk of Nelsonville; son, Allen Keith (Laura) Monk of Nelsonville; grandchildren, Alecia (Jarrod) Combs of Lancaster, Alania (Michael) Harper of Nelsonville, Beth Primmer of Columbus, Heather (David) Kerns of Waynesville, Mallory Saving of Lancaster, Lacie (Matt Bender) Kaaz of Canal Winchester, and Adam (Shanda) Kaaz of Nelsonville; 20 great grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Becky Figgins.
In addition to his wife and parents, Jack was preceded in death by his son, Andy Wayne Monk; sisters, Judy Montgomery and Becky Monk; brother, Terry Monk; and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
The family will have a Celebration of Jack's Life at a later date. Arrangements are by Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville.
Donations in memory of Jack may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.
Donations in memory of Jack may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.
