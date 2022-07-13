Sumter, SC - CMSgt Jack Linscott Sanders, Jr. USAF ret., 70, husband of Deborah Jean Shust Sanders, died Friday, July 08, 2022, at Prisma Health Tuomey.
Born November 7, 1951, in Nelsonville, OH, he was a son of the late Jack Linscott Sanders, Sr. and the late Doris Hammond Sanders. Mr. Sanders retired from the USAF after thirty years of service and was a veteran of the Persian Gulf War serving in Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm. Following his retirement, he continued his service as a civilian general contractor for Alion Science and Technology Corporation. He was a member of the Sumter Cruisers Car Club.
Survivors in addition to his wife of fifty-one years include one son, Derek Sanders (Cristie) of Chapin; two sisters, Shirley Lakies (Tom) of Flushing, MI, and Kathy Shafer (James) of Glouster, OH; one brother, Kevin Sanders (Kay) of Cincinnati, OH; a grand-daughter, the light of his life, Reagan Toro-Johnson of Vicenza, Italy,
and his canine companion, Sammy, that he loved dearly.
A graveside service with full military honors will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in the Ft. Jackson National Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home.
Memorials may be sent to the Sumter SPCA, 1140 S. Guignard Drive, Sumter, SSC 29150.
Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter is in charge of the arrangements. Jack Sanders
