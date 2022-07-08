Jackie Jones

Lancaster - Jackie (Jack) Jones 80, formerly of Albany, is someone who could not easily be forgotten. If you were a stranger that shopped near him at Menards (his very favorite store), you likely were peppered with cheery banter which was slightly louder than his funny "old age" tee shirt and patriotic hat. Jack made friends everywhere he went, always handing out compliments and quirky phrases from days gone past. As a young man, he worked on his parent's dairy farm. I feel confident the cows would still be telling his tales, but in their absence, Jack's two brothers, Jim and Ted, carry the torch. He spent a few years serving in Germany in the Army and returned to the USA with some great experiences and approximately 5 words of German in his vocabulary (I will politely skip the vocabulary lesson.) Soon after Jack returned to his homestead, he met the love of his life - Linda Lou. For nearly 58 years, these two led by example for their three kids. Plenty of PDA, super work ethics, church on Sundays, giggles and manners at the dinner table, family vacations at Holden Beach, fishing and camping trips, forgiveness and understanding to all and ALWAYS a giant smile.
Later in life, Jack became a competitive gardener. Bragging rights for the first ripe tomato is NO joke! He also enjoyed hunting with the family, the tales they would tell grew taller by the year. In later years, Jack hunted deer during "the rut" on his son (Russ Jones) property and loved his time in the wilderness. It is said that he is responsible for maiming every trophy buck within 20 miles.
He spent a lot of time at The River House in Hockingport. This was a special place with history and became a second home to many family members. Much of his time was spent taunting catfish and geese alike. The man was a threat with his second-hand sling shot and a bag of marbles. The geese on the opposite bank still shiver when Jack's name is mentioned. The sling shot wasn't singularly focused on the geese - the squirrels at his house that tried to rob his bird feeder will not soon forget Jack Jones either. This year-long hobby was common knowledge, he even added a new squirrel tee shirt to complement his other random funny shirts.
This family man was a lover of coffee, God, America and his family. He went away too soon, even at 80. He was our patriarch, our prayer warrior, our biggest fan and he will be sorely missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his loving wife, Linda Lou, three kids, two sons-in-law, a litter of grandchildren and great grandkids as well as two brothers, one sister and various nieces and nephews.
Arrangements were completed by Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home of Albany, no services will be held locally.
You may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com
