Jacob Lanoux

Albany - JACOB DAVID PAUL LANOUX
With deepest sorrow, we announce that Jacob David Paul Lanoux (Jake), age 30, our most beloved son, brother, family member and friend, moved on to his next greatest adventure on Thursday, September 15, 2022.
Born in Athens, Ohio, Jacob attended Athens City Schools for most of his life, but ultimately graduated from Wellston High School and the welding program at Buckeye Hills Career Center. Jacob attended the Power Sports Institute after high school, where he further indulged his love of dirt bikes and motorcycles.
Jacob will be greatly missed every day by his parents Vance and Dawnette Reaser, his siblings Chelsea (Anthony) Shields, Lucas Lanoux, Austin (Keeliy) King and Timothy Reaser, several nieces and nephews-whom he loved dearly, and many, many friends.
Jacob was preceded in death by his biological father, Bryce D. Lanoux.
Those who knew Jacob, even just a little, have lost a bright spot in their lives. He had an uncanny ability to make others feel sunshine on the cloudiest of days. Although Jacob fought his own darkness for most of his life, he could not bear to see sadness in others. Jacob was a true friend to all; he never knew a stranger and was always ready and willing at a moment's notice to do anything to help anyone. Jacob cared about people in the purest way, loving others for who they were and always wishing the best for them, while asking nothing in return. Friends and family fondly recall how they were free to be themselves around him. Jacob gave the best hugs!
Jacob approached life as one big adventure and lived it to the fullest. He had a great love of dirt bikes and motorcycles and was happiest with the wind in his hair- the faster the better! When he was unable to be riding, he just loved being outdoors- whether mowing grass, hiking or camping in the woods, floating down a river or sitting around a fire with friends. Jacob loved making moonshine and cooking for family and friends. There was no end to his creative culinary masterpieces. He had an infectious laugh and an ornery attitude. He lived for a good prank and always had a smile on his face and a joke on his lips. Although Jacob will be missed, he will never be forgotten. He will continue to stay with us through memories and laughs.
Friends and family will be received at Bigony Jordan Funeral Home, 5258 Washington Road, Albany, Ohio 45710, Monday, September 26, 2022, from 7-9 PM with cremation to follow. In keeping with Jacob's gift to love others just as they were and refusal to put on airs for anyone, the family requests that you come as you are most comfortable and as Jacob knew you, whether that be shorts and a t-shirt or a tux and tails.
A celebration of life will follow at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to the family through GoFundMe- search "Jacob Lanoux Funeral and Memorial Expenses". to send condolences please visit www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com Jacob Lanoux
