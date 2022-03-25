McArthur - Jacob (Jake) Cody Saunders, 31, McArthur, passed away March 19, 2022, in Cabel-Huntington
Hospital emergency room.
Born Aug. 25, 1990, in Athens, Ohio, he was the son of the late Lisa Finn Barnett,
and John Saunders of McArthur, Ohio. Jacob was formerly employed at Sun Electric. He was
an avid outdoors man who loved picking mushrooms, fishing, and hunting. He was known
as "Jake" to family and friends and was known to help anyone in need and had a heart of gold.
He is survived by his father John Saunders, the love of his life Kelli Trout, and special
family members Kaylee Krebs, Hunter Martin, and Ashley Harper; sister Abby (Shaun) Coleman,
brother Nathan Phillips; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded by maternal grandparents William "Bill" Finn and
Sandy Atwood, and paternal grandparents George and Anna Saunders.
Services will be Monday at 2 p.m. at the McArthur United Methodist Church, with
Rev. James Saunders officiating. Visitation will be noon-2 p.m. prior to the services at
the church. Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home are handling the services.
You may sign his register at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com. Jacob Saunders
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.