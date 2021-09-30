Jacqueline Kerr

Buchtel - Jacqueline "Jackie" Kerr, 91, went to her Heavenly home on Sept. 26, 2021, at the Pickering House in Lancaster. She was born April 30, 1930, and was raised in Buchtel by her parents, John and Evelyn Robson.
She married Charles E. Kerr and lived in Nelsonville raising three daughters together.
Jackie was a nurse for 40 years, working at Mt. Saint Mary Hospital, also for Dr. Hyde and Drs. Reuben and Norma Flores. She attended the First Christian Church, New Life Assembly of God, Risen Redeemer, and the Buchtel United Methodist Church. She enjoyed family gatherings on holidays and was a good cook and baker. Jackie loved trips to Myrtle Beach with Chuck and the girls and traveling with friends. She liked to plant pretty flowers and loved working in her yard and house. She moved back to Buchtel following her husband's death.
Jackie is survived by three daughters, Toni (Brent) Colwell of Nelsonville, Tracy Kerr-Mount (Rod Mount) of Hebron, and Tonya (Kirk) Grandy of Buchtel; grandchildren, David (Tina) McMannis and family, Brian (Roxie Gilbraith) McMannis, Joshua (Katie) Mount, Jordan Mount (Ally and Wyatt), Jessica (Philip) Kinnison, and Jennifer (Stephanie Zimmers) Grandy; great-grandchildren, Toni Marie McMannis, Emma, Isabella, and Haven Grace Mount, and Gavin and Gabby Kinnison; sisters-in-law, Rachel Kerr and Clarabelle Knight; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles; brothers, Gerald, Robert, and Johnny Robson; sisters, Enid Savage and Margaret Walker; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Charles T. and Nevada Kerr; and brothers-in-law, Bill Kerr and Jimmy Knight.
John 3:16 gives us that blessed assurance of eternal life that allows our family to know mom is resting in peace in Heaven.
At Jackie's request, there will be no visitation. A private family graveside service will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville with Pastor David Shoemaker officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Pickering House, 282 Sells Rd. Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
Thanks to all for thinking of Jackie, our dear mom. Please keep our family in your prayers as we figure out the days ahead without her. Arrangements have been entrusted to Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
