Jairod Cather

Athens - Jairod T. Wesson Cather, 7, of Athens died Monday evening, Feb. 14, 2022 at OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital. Born June 13, 2014 in Athens, he is the son of Jennifer Smith and Justin Cather, both of Athens.
Jairod was in the second grade at Morrison-Gordon Elementary School. He enjoyed Pokemon, Mario, Minecraft, Uno, card games, singing, dancing and adventures. He was kind hearted and really enjoyed school, his classmates and his teachers.
Jairod is survived by his mother, Jennifer Smith and her companion, Joe DePalma of Athens; father, Justin Cather of Athens; grandparents, John (Karen) Smith of Pomeroy, Glena (Lee Weekley) Stennett of Albany, Jerry Cather of Athens, and Lora Whipple of Nelsonville; special grandparents, Jackie (Woody) Haid and Andy (Leeanna Morgan) DePalma; aunts and uncles, Stephanie (Emeric) Perry of Athens, Eric (Savannah) Smith of Columbus, Bryan (Tammy) Wilson of Arlington, TX and Jennifer Close of Athens; special aunt, Jessica (Robert) Cleavenger; several much loved cousins, family and friends.
He is preceded in death by a great aunt, Diane Smith.
A memorial gathering will be held Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, 24 Morris Ave., Athens OH 45701.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Spring. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home for expenses.
Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
