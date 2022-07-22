James Addington

Nelsonville Ohio - James “Jim” Richard Addington, age 70, made his way home on July 19, 2022 at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. James was born in Columbus, Ohio on April 19, 1952. James is survived by his wife of 45 years, Anna “Ann” Addington of Nelsonville, Ohio; a son, Robert “Wells” Addington (Megan Bowden) of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; daughter, Lauren Colley of Cincinnati, Ohio; daughter, Jenna Addington (Elliot Hogan) of Columbus, Ohio; a son-in-law, Jerry Colley of Cincinnati, Ohio; sister, Rebecca “Becky” Wrage of Minford, Ohio; a sister, Jill Iery (Jerry Iery) of Greenup, Kentucky; an uncle, Bill Alley (Diane Alley) of Lucasville, Ohio; sisters in law, Carleen Welling (Joe Castle) of Marietta, Ohio & Brenda VanMeter (Gary VanMeter) of Athens, Ohio; many nieces and nephews and his beloved grandchildren or “grandsprouts” as he called them: Sophia Colley, Audrey Colley, Atticus Colley, and Gabriella Hogan. James was preceded in death by his father, James R. Addington, his mother, Lucille N. Maple, his brother Robert “Bobby” Addington, and his favorite dogs, John, Sebastian, Duncan and Louie.
James was a veteran, serving in the United States Navy from 1970-1972. After his service and a brief hitchhike across Canada, James moved to Athens, Ohio to attend Ohio University on the GI bill. During this time, he met his wife, Ann and they were married at Galbreath Chapel on November 27, 1976 with a reception at the Delta Upsilon fraternity house. Forever a dreamer, Jim was always in the midst of his next big idea or project, which led him to pursue myriad interests and different careers over his lifetime. For many years he worked in construction management, first for Maiden & Jenkins of Nelsonville, Ohio and then for his own company, Addington Enterprises. His projects included the renovation of Stuart’s Opera House and construction of Ohio University’s Gordy Hall. James was also a hobby farmer, most notably of sheep, and leaves his children with many memories of their lives “on the farm.” Always the learner, in his fifties, James returned back to Ohio University and earned a doctorate in Cultural Studies of Education with research focusing on Adult Education in Appalachia. James worked as an adjunct professor at several local colleges until his death. James was a dog lover, avid gardener, and voracious reader. His pride and joy was his “Grow for Good Garden,” designed to benefit the First Presbyterian Church of Nelsonville, where he was an active member. He was also a member of the Nelsonville Elks #543.
A memorial and celebration of life will be held on Saturday July 23, 2022. The memorial will be from 12-1pm at the First Presbyterian Church of Nelsonville Ohio (69 E Washington St, Nelsonville, OH 45764) with a celebration of life to follow at the Nelsonville Elks Lodge (53 Hocking St, Nelsonville, OH 45764). Food and beverages will be provided. Flowers may be sent to the First Presbyterian Church of Nelsonville or in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Community Food Initiatives of Athens https://communityfoodinitiatives.org/what-you-can-do/donate.html or the First Presbyterian Church of Nelsonville http://www.nelsonvillepres.org/ways-to-give-1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.