James Addington

Nelsonville Ohio - James “Jim” Richard Addington, age 70, made his way home on July 19, 2022 at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. James was born in Columbus, Ohio on April 19, 1952. James is survived by his wife of 45 years, Anna “Ann” Addington of Nelsonville, Ohio; a son, Robert “Wells” Addington (Megan Bowden) of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; daughter, Lauren Colley of Cincinnati, Ohio; daughter, Jenna Addington (Elliot Hogan) of Columbus, Ohio; a son-in-law, Jerry Colley of Cincinnati, Ohio; sister, Rebecca “Becky” Wrage of Minford, Ohio; a sister, Jill Iery (Jerry Iery) of Greenup, Kentucky; an uncle, Bill Alley (Diane Alley) of Lucasville, Ohio; sisters in law, Carleen Welling (Joe Castle) of Marietta, Ohio & Brenda VanMeter (Gary VanMeter) of Athens, Ohio; many nieces and nephews and his beloved grandchildren or “grandsprouts” as he called them: Sophia Colley, Audrey Colley, Atticus Colley, and Gabriella Hogan. James was preceded in death by his father, James R. Addington, his mother, Lucille N. Maple, his brother Robert “Bobby” Addington, and his favorite dogs, John, Sebastian, Duncan and Louie.

