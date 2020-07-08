James Bickley

GLOUSTER – James P. Bickley, 79 of Glouster passed away Tuesday July 7, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus. Born Nov. 1, 1940 in Glouster, he was the son of the late Pryce F. and Pauline McFarland Bickley. He was an Army Veteran and retired from Superior Fibers in Bremen. Jim attended the Holy Cross Catholic Church and was a member of the Glouster Eagles and Ohio Archaeological Society. He was an avid arrowhead hunter and turkey hunter. Jim also enjoyed flea marketing where he always ended up on the better end of a bargain.
He is survived by his wife, Jean Bickley of Glouster; three sons, John Bickley of Chauncey, Jeff (Lori) Bickley of Glouster, and Joe (Brook) Bickley of Glouster; grandchildren, Miranda, Bradley, Bethany, Braiden, Bailey, Lucy, Ridgely, Gina, Krystal, Jeffrey, Garrett, Victoria and James; great-grandchildren, David, Lukas, and Daryl; a brother, Eldon (Elizabeth) Bickley of Glouster; two sisters, Rose Hart of Glouster and Eileen (Steve) Pierce of Chauncey; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Jimmy Bickley; a daughter, Jeannie Bickley; brothers, Dane, Larry, John, and Norman Bickley; an infant brother, Robert Bickley; and half-brothers, Donnie and Gene Hogue.
A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020 at the Holy Cross Catholic Church, Glouster. Interment will be in the Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Trimble where there will be a military graveside service conducted by the Combined Color Guard Unit. Friends may call at the church on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. with a vigil being held at 7:30 p.m. Please observe social distancing measures as much as possible and wear a face covering while attending services as recommended by the CDC. Arrangements are being handled by Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
