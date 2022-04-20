Athens - James W. Boyd, 75 of Athens, passed away Monday, April 18, 2022. Born October 30, 1946 in Athens, he was the son of the late James W. and Alberta J. Kirkendall Boyd. A 1964 graduate of Athens High School, he went on to attend the Bliss Business College. He was a United States Army Veteran serving in Vietnam. He was proud of his service and was a member of the VFW and Honor Guard. He had a lifetime of experience in business management and accounting. He would eventually retire Southern Ohio Coal Company where he managed many business aspects of the company. He is survived by his son, Jamie Boyd; one grandson; brother, Roger (Elva) Boyd; nephew, Andrew Boyd; and close friend, Alesa Tolley. A funeral will be held 11AM on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home with Lewis Dunnells officiating. Burial will follow in Alexander Cemetery with military honors will be conducted by the Athens American Legion Post 21 and Albany VFW Post 9893. You may call on the family on Saturday one hour prior to the service. Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or leave a message of sympathy at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome. James Boyd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.