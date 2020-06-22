ROCKBRIDGE – James Frederick Brandt, 73 of Rockbridge, Ohio passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020 at his residence.
Born March 1, 1947 in Logan, Ohio, he was the son of the late Robert Frederick and Ruth Evelyn (Snyder) Brandt.
Jim was a veteran of the United States Army serving as a captain during the Vietnam Era. He attended Marshall University and graduated from Ohio University. He then went on to teach industrial arts at Logan City Schools as well as at Tri-County Career Center.
Jim is survived by his loving wife, Amy Beth (Myers) Brandt; one daughter, Jessica A. (Eric) Markins of Albany, Ohio; three stepsons, Aaron (Stefanie) Mowery of Dublin, Ohio, Will (Megan) Scherer of Columbus, Ohio, and Nathan (Estefania) Scherer of Chicago, Illinois; and four grandchildren, Hunter and Lucas Markins, Halston Mowery, and Elowen Scherer.
A private memorial service will be held by the family.
Arrangements are by Roberts Funeral Home – Logan, Ohio.
Letters of condolence may be left at www.robertsfuneralhomelogan.com
