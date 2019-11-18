NELSONVILLE — James “Jimie” Andrew Breeze, 24, of Nelsonville, passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Grant Medical Center, Columbus.
He was born in Columbus on March 12, 1995, son of Mellissa (Timothy) Breeze Loudner of Nelsonville and James (Amy) Dorr of New Plymouth. He was married to Monika Nicole Moore Breeze, who survives.
Jimie graduated from Logan High School and Tri-County Joint Vocational School. He was a member of the York Twp. Volunteer Fire Department and attended the Oak Grove Wesleyan Church where he was involved in the youth group while he was growing up. He loved working at the Fire Department and especially love the time he was able to spend hunting.
In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by a son, Ryder Allen Breeze; a brother, Nicholas Dorr; grandparents, Wanda Dorr of Athens and Buddy (Donna) Breeze of Nelsonville; a mother-in-law, Brenda Moore of Glouster; a father-in-law, John Moore of New Marshfield; an uncle, Wayne (Heather) Breeze of Nelsonville; an aunt, Jody (Tim) Rhymer of Amanda; and several great-aunts, great-uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, James J. Dorr, and great-grandparents, Ben and Dollie Allen.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville, with Rev. Larry Swart officiating. Interment will be at Connett Cemetery, Nelsonville. Friends and family may call Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in memory of James “Jimie” Andrew Breeze be made to Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home to help the family with expenses.
Please sign his online guestbook at www.cardaras.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.