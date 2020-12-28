MCCONNELSVILLE – James L. Brunton, 83, of McConnelsville, formerly of Columbus, passed away Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center, Lancaster. Born Jan. 1, 1937 in Glouster, he was the son of the late James Arnold and Pauline Bennett Brunton. He was a U.S. Marine Veteran and retired from the Commercial Motor Freight Trucking Company. James was a member of the Teamsters Union Local #413. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and bowling.
He is survived by a son, James (Mary) Brunton Jr. of Baltimore, OH; three daughters, Melissa Elkins of Columbus, Deborah (Tom) Newsome of Lancaster, and Nancy (Ronald) Westhoven of Sugar Grove; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; a brother, David (JoAnne) Brunton of Hanover; and a sister, Imogene Kincaid of Clearwater, KS.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John Brunton.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. Family will receive friends on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be in the Maplewood Cemetery, Glouster where there will be a military graveside service conducted by the Combined Color Guard Unit. Contributions in James’ memory can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101. Masks and social distancing will be required while attending the services. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
