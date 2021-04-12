James Bryant

ATHENS – James C. Bryant, Ph.D., Vice-President Emeritus of Ohio University, went to be with Our Lord on Friday, April 9. Jim would have been 90 on his birthday later in April.
Jim leaves his beloved wife, Jean L. Bryant; his sons, Jamie and his wife, Jayne Allen Bryant, Matthew, Christopher and his wife, Britt Lundgren Bryant; grandchildren, Christina Elizabeth Bryant and fiancé, Branden Wilson, James A. Bryant, Lydia C. Bryant, and Alexander B. Bryant; sister, Helen T. Bryant; sisters-in-law, Margaret Martin Bryant, Elizabeth Lawrence Frey, Alexis Medvedef Lawrence, and Sally Bischoff Lawrence; and god-children, Dina LoNano Fograshy, Paul G. Bryant, and Peter Mudre.
Jim served as a First Lieutenant in the U.S. Army at the end of the Korean War but Jim was sent instead to Orleans, France, where he and Jean met.
Family members who have gone before Jim include his parents, James T. Bryant and Helen Heath Bryant; his brother Charles W. Bryant; his in-laws Marion and Hazel Edwards Lawrence; his brothers-in-law Bob, Bill, Jack, J. Richard Frey, and David Lawrence; and many nieces and nephews, as well as his Newfoundland pals, first Sassy, and then Cassie.
Visitation at the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 405 N. Columbus Street, Lancaster, OH 43130, will be on Monday, April 12 from 2-4 p.m. and from 6-7:30 p.m. with a Vigil Service at 7:30 p.m. The funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 13, at St. Mark Church, 324 Gay Street in Lancaster, Ohio. A private burial of the cremains will be held at a later date.
Thank you to all of the people in Lancaster and at Ohio University who have enriched our lives. Thank you to Dr. Ralph Romaker, our caring doctor of many years and his nurse Sue. Thank you to Dr. Kandru at Lancaster Hospital who was so kind and helpful to us. Thank you to Home Helpers and to the wonderful people at Hospice who made life so much better for all of us during Jim’s last few days, especially Tammy Sullivan, Jim’s nurse. Thank you to Robin Boley who stayed with Jim while Jean was in the hospital with a broken leg and then who stayed with both of us until the end.
In lieu of flowers, you may give to a charity of your choice, to St. Mark Church, to Fairhope Hospice, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio, or to Jim’s scholarship for international students at Ohio University, Athens, Ohio, 45701.
