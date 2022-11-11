Jacksonville - James Michael "Mike" Campbell, 62 of Jacksonville passed away Wednesday November 9, 2022, at Fairfield Medical Center, Lancaster. He was born June 17, 1960, in Nelsonville. Mike enjoyed fishing and taking care of his yard.
He is survived by a son, Jeremy (Cady) Campbell of Jacksonville; two daughters, Cassie (Terry) Duncan and Jessica Campbell, both of Jacksonville; grandchildren, Clayton, Colton, Kaleb, Jaedyn, Ensley, Rayleigh, Liam, Noah, and Logan; his mother, Dora Mae Malone Campbell of Jacksonville; a brother, Dave (Pam) Campbell of Jacksonville; sisters, Vickie (Greg) Nott of Albany, Brenda Campbell of Jacksonville and Connie Everett of Jacksonville; sisters-in-law, Debbie Mannering and Donna Balaine and children; a special friend, Alyse Smith; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Tammy Dixon Campbell and his father, Forrest James Campbell.
A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday November 19, 2022, at the Maplewood Cemetery, Glouster with Pastor Rick Seiter officiating. Contributions in Mike's memory can be made to Chix-4-A-Cure, 8314 State Route 685, Glouster, OH 45732. Arrangements have been entrusted to Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com. James Campbell
