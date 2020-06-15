NELSONVILLE – James Henry Croston, 76, of Nelsonville, died May 31, 2020 at his home. Born July 24, 1943 in Athens County, he was the son of the late Carlos Croston and June Mayle Croston.
A graduate of Ames-Bern High School, he retired after 20 years of service in the maintenance department at the Athens County Court House. He had also been employed with the A.E. Installer Telephone Co.
James is survived by three sons, James Croston of Ray, Jerry (Pam) Croston of Circleville and Brian (Karen) Croston of East Liberty; eight grandchildren, Amber, Carrie, Jake, Katie, Julia, Shane, Kylie, and Devyn; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Barbara Williams and Margaret (Jay) Yocum both of Akron; three brothers, Billy (Melanie) Croston of Plantsville, Richard L. (Pam) Croston of Shade and David Croston of Shade.
Besides his parents he is preceded in death by a longtime companion, Louise Roberts.
A memorial service will be at the convenience of the family with interment of his ashes in Mt. Hermon Cemetery, Bern Township. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.