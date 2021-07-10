Canton - James B. Hillyer, 74 of Canton, passed away Monday, July 5, 2021, at the Aultman Hospital, Canton. Born December 30, 1946, in Glouster, he was the son of the late Harold and Eileen Brown Hillyer. He was a Vietnam Marine Veteran.
Jim was a 1964 graduate of Grove City High School and attended Ohio University. He was the V.P. of Sales and Marketing at Echlin Inc. in Branford, CT for 20 years, the V.P. of Sales and Marketing for Durakon Industries Inc. in Lapeer, MI, and was the owner and operator of the NAPA Auto Parts Stores in Alliance, Minerva, and N. Canton, OH for 20 years.
Jim Enjoyed golfing, his cars, traveling, playing cards, cheering on OSU (football and basketball), the Indians, and the Browns.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Connie Campbell Hillyer, whom he married on September 12, 1970; a daughter, Jennifer Cook of Knoxville, TN; grandsons, Cody James Cook of Canton, OH and Leonard Scott Cook of Knoxville, TN; brothers, Gary (Florence) Hillyer, Mark (Tyra) Hillyer, and David Hillyer; a sister-in-law, Jill (Charlie) Lanning; brother-in-law, Scott (Nancy) Campbell; and a special nephew, Todd (Joyce) Hawk.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 12, 2021, at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, 6525 State Route 78, Glouster, Ohio 45732 with Jon Hanning officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
Interment will be in the Maplewood Cemetery, Glouster where there will be a military graveside service conducted by the Combined Color Guard Unit and the United States Marines. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com. James Hillyer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.