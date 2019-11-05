James Holland passed away on Sept. 28, 2019.

Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at 1 p.m. at New Marshfield Cemetery in New Marshfield, with Pastor Barry Bolin officiating. Military Graveside Service will be held by the Combined Color Guard.

Arrangements by Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville.

To plant a tree in memory of James Holland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Load comments