Nelsonville - James E. Jackson, 80 of Nelsonville passed away Friday December 16, 2022, at O'Bleness Memorial Hospital, Athens. Born April 11, 1942, in Athens, he was the son of the late John "Wes" and Evelyn "Dutch" Nance Jackson. He formerly worked at North American Coal and later retired from Richard White Construction. Jim enjoyed hunting and riding his motorcycle and was a member of The Plains V.F.W. Auxiliary and the A.R.C. Motorcycle Club in Athens.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis A. Thomas Jackson; two sons, Jeff Jackson of Pataskala and Mike Jackson of Nelsonville; two grandchildren, Neil and Stephanie Jackson; a great grandson, Mason Jackson; a brother, Wayne Jackson of Texas; a special nephew, Gary Crihfield; and nephews, Tony, Curt, and Greg Jackson.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Scott Jackson, and a brother, Charles Jackson.
A cremation has taken place and there will be no services observed. Contributions in Jim's memory can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929. Arrangements have been entrusted to Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com. James Jackson
