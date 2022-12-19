Nelsonville - James E. Jackson, 80 of Nelsonville passed away Friday December 16, 2022, at O'Bleness Memorial Hospital, Athens. Born April 11, 1942, in Athens, he was the son of the late John "Wes" and Evelyn "Dutch" Nance Jackson. He formerly worked at North American Coal and later retired from Richard White Construction. Jim enjoyed hunting and riding his motorcycle and was a member of The Plains V.F.W. Auxiliary and the A.R.C. Motorcycle Club in Athens.

To plant a tree in memory of James Jackson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

