Stewart - James Harlan Jarvis, Jr., of Stewart, died Thursday afternoon, Sept. 16, 2021, at Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Born March 23, 1951, in Athens, he was the son of James Harlan and Victoria Elizabeth Davis Jarvis. He was a graduate of Rome Canaan High School.
Besides his parents, he is survived by a daughter, Vicky (Tony) Piper; two grandchildren, Landon and Hayden; three brothers, Forrest, Mike and Wendell Jarvis; an uncle, Glenn (Wanda) Jarvis and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Carthage Church. Arrangements are by Hughes Moquin Funeral Home where You may send the family a message of sympathy or sign the online guestbook at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
James Jarvis
