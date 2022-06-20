James (Jim) Gilmore

Athens, OH - James Rolfe Gilmore, Jr. (Jim), 75, passed away on Feb 26, 2022, at Providence Hospital in Mission Viejo, CA. Survivors include Jennifer (Zemper), his wife of 43 years; daughter, Kimberly (Craig) Turner of Chester Springs, PA; sons David (Montse) Gilmore of Mission Viejo, CA, and Jason (Lupita) Gilmore of Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.; and 4 grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Barbara Buzzell, of Lovell, ME, and Grace (William) McAdams, of Bluffton, SC, special cousins Tom Gilmore and Barbara Arnold, loving in-laws, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Martha Bartlett, of Lovell, ME.
Jim was an athlete, excelling in soccer. He was captain of the OU soccer team, leading them to the 1967 NCAA Championship. After graduation, he was employed by Ohio University. After 35 years of service, he retired from OU in 2005, as Executive Director Emeritus, Division of Campus Recreation, in the College of Health and Human Services.
Jim’s funeral mass will be at Christ the King Church, 4100 Harvest Lane, Toledo, OH, on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 10:30 am with a luncheon immediately following in the new Fellowship Hall.
In lieu of flowers, tributes to Ohio University Hockey Team, Trinity-Pawling Preparatory School or St. Jude’s Research Hospital are welcome.
