James "Jimmy D." Dishong

Nelsonville - James "Jimmy D." Arthur Dishong, 73, of Nelsonville, passed away Friday, April 21, 2023, at OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital in Athens. He was born March 28, 1950, in Nelsonville, Ohio, son of the late Clarence "Jack" Kenneth and Helen Aurilla Anderson Dishong. Jimmy was married to Kay L. Osborne Dishong who survives.
He was a United States Army Veteran of the Vietnam War, formerly worked for the Nelsonville Fire Department and was a master of all trades. He graduated from Nelsonville High School in 1968 and was a member of the Nelsonville VFW Post #3476. Jimmy was an avid lover of fishing, hunting, morel hunting, watching the hummingbirds and being outdoors. He enjoyed watching Ohio State University football and playing slots. Jimmy never knew a stranger and was a friend to anyone.
He is survived by his sons, Tobey (Paula) Dishong and Daniel (Cassie Daniels) Gross; daughters, Stacie (Justin) Hunter and Carrie Shaw; grandchildren, Jessica (Nick) Southern and Taylor (Johnny) Dishong; great grandchildren, Emma Jade, Riley, Memphis and Hayden; sister, Charlene Sinkowski; nieces, Crystal and Katie Sinkowski and Rebecca (Colin) Dafler; sister-in-law, Beth Dishong and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and many, many friends.
In addition to his parents, Jimmy was preceded in death by his son, Dwayne Mays and brother, George Dishong.
A funeral service will be held 12 p.m., Saturday, April 29, 2023, in the Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville, with military honors to be conducted at the funeral home following the service. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 28, 2023, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday, one hour prior to the service.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of James "Jimmy D." Arthur Dishong to the Nelsonville VFW Post #3467, P.O. Box 27, Nelsonville, Ohio 45764.
